Raymond James Downgrade Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] price surged by 1.35 percent to reach at $0.07. A sum of 2267141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. Prospect Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $5.31 and dropped to a low of $5.21 until finishing in the latest session at $5.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. On May 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 9.50 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

PSEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, PSEC shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prospect Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.29 and a Gross Margin at +72.16. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.11.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now 2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.07. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

PSEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $218 million, or 14.48% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 6,397,118, which is approximately 2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 25.49% of the total institutional ownership; MUZINICH & CO., INC., holding 2,457,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.78 million in PSEC stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $12.78 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 5,047,541 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,611,915 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 19,274,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,933,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,825,304 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,832,987 shares during the same period.