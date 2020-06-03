QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain 18.67% so far this year. What now?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] loss -4.47% or -3.01 points to close at $64.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3909884 shares. It opened the trading session at $64.40, the shares rose to $65.43 and dropped to $63.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QTS points out that the company has recorded 21.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 905.55K shares, QTS reached to a volume of 3909884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $68.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on QTS stock. On October 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for QTS shares from 50 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09.

Trading performance analysis for QTS stock

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.25, while it was recorded at 66.81 for the last single week of trading, and 55.21 for the last 200 days.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.29 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.43. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of $38,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]

There are presently around $4,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,585,349, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,182,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.79 million in QTS stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $206.37 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 14,186,697 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 7,236,525 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 51,346,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,769,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,575 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,781 shares during the same period.