PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] moved up 4.01: Why It’s Important

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] gained 4.01% or 4.15 points to close at $107.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2664248 shares. It opened the trading session at $103.79, the shares rose to $107.94 and dropped to $103.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PPG points out that the company has recorded -16.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PPG reached to a volume of 2664248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $105.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for PPG stock

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, PPG shares gained by 22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.74, while it was recorded at 103.51 for the last single week of trading, and 112.45 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.99. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.60. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $26,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPG Industries Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 5.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

There are presently around $18,924 million, or 78.90% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 21,174,861, which is approximately -4.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,618,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in PPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly 15.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 22,267,510 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 24,044,669 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 136,755,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,068,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,735 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 10,312,684 shares during the same period.