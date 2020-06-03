PolyOne Corporation [POL] Stock trading around $26.79 per share: What’s Next?

PolyOne Corporation [NYSE: POL] surged by $1.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.86 during the day while it closed the day at $26.79. PolyOne Corporation stock has also gained 10.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POL stock has inclined by 10.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.03% and lost -27.18% year-on date.

The market cap for POL stock reached $2.45 billion, with 86.30 million shares outstanding and 90.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, POL reached a trading volume of 1072657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PolyOne Corporation [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PolyOne Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PolyOne Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on POL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolyOne Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for POL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.02.

POL stock trade performance evaluation

PolyOne Corporation [POL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.11. With this latest performance, POL shares gained by 20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for PolyOne Corporation [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.26, while it was recorded at 25.54 for the last single week of trading, and 28.85 for the last 200 days.

PolyOne Corporation [POL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolyOne Corporation [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. PolyOne Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 8.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolyOne Corporation [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.93. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PolyOne Corporation [POL] managed to generate an average of $13,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.PolyOne Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PolyOne Corporation [POL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolyOne Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolyOne Corporation go to 4.40%.

PolyOne Corporation [POL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,211 million, or 94.80% of POL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,990,124, which is approximately 15.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,082,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.41 million in POL stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $106.0 million in POL stock with ownership of nearly 70.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolyOne Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in PolyOne Corporation [NYSE:POL] by around 20,834,237 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,042,814 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 58,509,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,386,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,189,078 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 901,703 shares during the same period.