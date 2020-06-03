Oppenheimer Downgrade Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VNDA] loss -4.20% or -0.5 points to close at $11.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2502006 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.00, the shares rose to $12.05 and dropped to $11.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VNDA points out that the company has recorded -31.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 809.42K shares, VNDA reached to a volume of 2502006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNDA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

Trading performance analysis for VNDA stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, VNDA shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +88.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.86.

Return on Total Capital for VNDA is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.55. Additionally, VNDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA] managed to generate an average of $406,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNDA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VNDA]

There are presently around $643 million, or 98.00% of VNDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNDA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,054,848, which is approximately -3.527% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,568,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.36 million in VNDA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52.7 million in VNDA stock with ownership of nearly -0.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VNDA] by around 6,824,663 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,664,554 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 41,566,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,055,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNDA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,556,268 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,384 shares during the same period.