Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] Stock trading around $55.26 per share: What’s Next?

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.16%. Over the last 12 months, OMC stock dropped by -28.53%. The one-year Omnicom Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.42. The average equity rating for OMC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.92 billion, with 216.60 million shares outstanding and 212.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, OMC stock reached a trading volume of 2491284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $59.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on OMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.60, while it was recorded at 55.72 for the last single week of trading, and 70.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omnicom Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.19 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.95.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.96. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $19,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

OMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group Inc. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 1.40%.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,028 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,285,921, which is approximately 3.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,576,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.88 million in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $679.4 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly 6.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 17,867,745 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 26,965,638 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 171,573,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,407,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,172,373 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,852,027 shares during the same period.