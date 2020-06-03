Northcoast Upgrade AutoNation Inc. [AN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] gained 1.45% or 0.57 points to close at $39.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1686252 shares. It opened the trading session at $39.98, the shares rose to $40.36 and dropped to $39.305, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AN points out that the company has recorded -21.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -94.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, AN reached to a volume of 1686252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for AN stock

AutoNation Inc. [AN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, AN shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.94, while it was recorded at 40.47 for the last single week of trading, and 44.06 for the last 200 days.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.57. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $18,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoNation Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AutoNation Inc. [AN]

There are presently around $2,208 million, or 87.20% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,409,001, which is approximately 6.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,448,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.56 million in AN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $189.18 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly 5.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 5,533,313 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,139,251 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 42,389,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,062,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,010 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,498 shares during the same period.