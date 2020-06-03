Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Northcoast lifts Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.83%. Over the last 12 months, PZZA stock rose by 67.43%. The one-year Papa John’s International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.65. The average equity rating for PZZA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.58 billion, with 32.09 million shares outstanding and 30.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PZZA stock reached a trading volume of 1037962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $71.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $70, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on PZZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 143.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PZZA Stock Performance Analysis:

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.78, while it was recorded at 78.74 for the last single week of trading, and 60.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Papa John’s International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PZZA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 8.00%.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,711 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,814,132, which is approximately 16.56% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,557,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.35 million in PZZA stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $236.35 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly 14.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 5,641,667 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 5,351,354 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,043,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,036,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,692 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,674 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCarrier Global Corporation [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $18.17 billion, up 78.00% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleRobert W. Baird slashes price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] – find out why.

