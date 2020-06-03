Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] Revenue clocked in at $11.08 billion, down -5.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] gained 3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $184.06 price per share at the time. Norfolk Southern Corporation represents 257.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.67 billion with the latest information. NSC stock price has been found in the range of $179.965 to $185.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, NSC reached a trading volume of 1769299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $182.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $200 to $197. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on NSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for NSC stock

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.44, while it was recorded at 181.19 for the last single week of trading, and 180.10 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.71. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted 2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 6.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

There are presently around $34,037 million, or 76.70% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,145,042, which is approximately 2.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,341,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in NSC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.39 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly -3.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 15,039,879 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 15,355,757 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 160,458,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,854,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,446,672 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 3,298,512 shares during the same period.