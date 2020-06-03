NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] Is Currently 1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGN] traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.48. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1823735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at 8.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.96%.

The market cap for NXGN stock reached $700.59 million, with 65.49 million shares outstanding and 53.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 499.96K shares, NXGN reached a trading volume of 1823735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $12.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NXGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXGN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NXGN stock performed recently?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, NXGN shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.21 and a Gross Margin at +52.56. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.63.

Return on Total Capital for NXGN is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.39. Additionally, NXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] managed to generate an average of $9,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextGen Healthcare Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. go to 6.71%.

Insider trade positions for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

There are presently around $516 million, or 78.10% of NXGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXGN stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,923,413, which is approximately -1.307% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,576,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.96 million in NXGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.67 million in NXGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextGen Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:NXGN] by around 4,899,484 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 2,749,165 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,449,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,098,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,864 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 650,525 shares during the same period.