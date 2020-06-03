MEDNAX Inc. [MD] fell -40.73% so far this year. What now?

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] closed the trading session at $16.47 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.30, while the highest price level was $16.95. The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.73 percent and weekly performance of 3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, MD reached to a volume of 1109165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MEDNAX Inc. [MD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

MD stock trade performance evaluation

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, MD shares gained by 20.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 16.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.73.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.46. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$83,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MEDNAX Inc. [MD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 2.27%.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,384 million, or 99.42% of MD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,322,322, which is approximately 55.484% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,923,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.13 million in MD stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $130.58 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 103.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEDNAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 15,355,667 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,879,926 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 57,394,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,630,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,994 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,233,777 shares during the same period.