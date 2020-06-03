Market cap of Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] reaches 569.65M – now what?

Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: VECO] gained 0.08% or 0.01 points to close at $11.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1379870 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.01, the shares rose to $12.28 and dropped to $11.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VECO points out that the company has recorded -13.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 572.21K shares, VECO reached to a volume of 1379870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Veeco Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VECO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeco Instruments Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VECO in the course of the last twelve months was 210.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for VECO stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, VECO shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.96 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.78.

Return on Total Capital for VECO is now -4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.99. Additionally, VECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO] managed to generate an average of -$82,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Veeco Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeco Instruments Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VECO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veeco Instruments Inc. [VECO]

There are presently around $506 million, or 87.80% of VECO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VECO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,149,778, which is approximately -2.819% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,185,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.66 million in VECO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $58.11 million in VECO stock with ownership of nearly 3.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Veeco Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ:VECO] by around 2,484,903 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,543,297 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 37,490,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,518,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VECO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,074,047 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 470,140 shares during the same period.