Market cap of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] reaches 625.89M – now what?

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: STML] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.94 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 12.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STML Stock saw the intraday high of $11.95 and lowest of $11.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.22, which means current price is +271.96% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, STML reached a trading volume of 1747128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STML shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STML stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $35 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on STML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for STML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has STML stock performed recently?

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, STML shares gained by 151.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.73 for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.83 for the last 200 days.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] shares currently have an operating margin of -183.37 and a Gross Margin at +86.21. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.75.

Return on Total Capital for STML is now -76.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, STML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] managed to generate an average of -$768,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STML.

Insider trade positions for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

There are presently around $478 million, or 78.80% of STML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STML stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,160,608, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,739,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.46 million in STML stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $39.8 million in STML stock with ownership of nearly -4.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STML] by around 5,341,784 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,031,816 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,815,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,188,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STML stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,649 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,679,531 shares during the same period.