Market cap of Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] reaches 96.00M – now what?

Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONVO] price surged by 0.91 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1094660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Organovo Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.74 and dropped to a low of $0.6399 until finishing in the latest session at $0.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Organovo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Organovo Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organovo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

ONVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, ONVO shares gained by 74.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4504, while it was recorded at 0.6592 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3742 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organovo Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -853.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.06. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -852.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.18.

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Organovo Holdings Inc. [ONVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 40.60% of ONVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONVO stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 22,912,766, which is approximately 17.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 12,807,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in ONVO stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $8.82 million in ONVO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Organovo Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONVO] by around 3,888,644 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,974,931 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 59,520,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,384,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONVO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,707 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,683 shares during the same period.