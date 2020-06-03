Market cap of NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT] reaches 1.97B – now what?

NetScout Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: NTCT] closed the trading session at $27.72 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.28, while the highest price level was $28.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.16 percent and weekly performance of 2.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 562.51K shares, NTCT reached to a volume of 1047367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCT shares is $26.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for NetScout Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for NetScout Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $30, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on NTCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetScout Systems Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTCT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NTCT stock trade performance evaluation

NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, NTCT shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.38, while it was recorded at 27.53 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.27 and a Gross Margin at +62.98. NetScout Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.31.

Return on Total Capital for NTCT is now 0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.40. Additionally, NTCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.NetScout Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetScout Systems Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetScout Systems Inc. go to 1.78%.

NetScout Systems Inc. [NTCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,042 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTCT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,439,855, which is approximately -1.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,884,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.84 million in NTCT stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $175.05 million in NTCT stock with ownership of nearly 3.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetScout Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in NetScout Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:NTCT] by around 4,269,919 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 5,730,103 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 62,891,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,892,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTCT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,701 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,271,910 shares during the same period.