Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market cap of Guardant Health Inc. [GH] reaches 8.03B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] traded at a low on 06/02/20, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.38. The results of the trading session contributed to over 7166611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guardant Health Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.24%.

The market cap for GH stock reached $8.03 billion, with 94.38 million shares outstanding and 86.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 7166611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $107.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $125, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

How has GH stock performed recently?

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 18.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.56, while it was recorded at 88.34 for the last single week of trading, and 76.91 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.23 and a Gross Margin at +67.01. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.29.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$121,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 29.30%.

Insider trade positions for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

There are presently around $7,262 million, or 82.70% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,950,460, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,011,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.75 million in GH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $368.77 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 2.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,072,561 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,477,145 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 61,652,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,201,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,583,288 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,943,143 shares during the same period.

