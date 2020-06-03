Market cap of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] reaches 67.08B – now what?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $123.32 price per share at the time. Caterpillar Inc. represents 546.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.08 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $121.28 to $123.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2814519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $123.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CAT shares from 110 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.21, while it was recorded at 121.42 for the last single week of trading, and 128.01 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.48. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $59,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to -6.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $42,545 million, or 66.50% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,047, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,844,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in CAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -34.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 672 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 21,586,316 shares. Additionally, 877 investors decreased positions by around 38,671,996 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 292,816,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,074,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,659 shares, while 245 institutional investors sold positions of 4,238,476 shares during the same period.