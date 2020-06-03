Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 250.71M – now what?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.33%. Over the last 12 months, ABEO stock dropped by -41.04%. The average equity rating for ABEO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.71 million, with 92.64 million shares outstanding and 67.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ABEO stock reached a trading volume of 1301880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABEO shares from 29 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 34.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ABEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 54.40% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.71 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $17.53 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -15.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 6,037,730 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,234,825 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,203,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,475,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,103 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,823,822 shares during the same period.