Market Analysts see New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] gained 1.81% or 1.23 points to close at $69.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1073795 shares. It opened the trading session at $68.00, the shares rose to $69.79 and dropped to $67.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEWR points out that the company has recorded 1.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, NEWR reached to a volume of 1073795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NEWR shares from 72 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 116.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for NEWR stock

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 37.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.12, while it was recorded at 66.97 for the last single week of trading, and 59.95 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +82.79. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57.

New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Relic Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 13.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Relic Inc. [NEWR]

There are presently around $3,570 million, or 89.70% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,875,939, which is approximately 1.053% of the company’s market cap and around 14.53% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,832,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.51 million in NEWR stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $257.94 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly 16.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 14,655,777 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 11,744,495 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,117,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,517,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,042,851 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,300,171 shares during the same period.