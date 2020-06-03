Market Analysts see Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDR] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.66 during the day while it closed the day at $22.49. Builders FirstSource Inc. stock has also gained 9.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDR stock has declined by -5.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.49% and lost -11.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDR stock reached $2.60 billion, with 116.26 million shares outstanding and 114.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, BLDR reached a trading volume of 1239596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $32 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $16, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 30.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.90, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 5.00%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,537 million, or 97.81% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,047,302, which is approximately 4.526% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.0 million in BLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.23 million in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR] by around 19,533,865 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 14,458,733 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 83,986,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,978,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,246,720 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,206,967 shares during the same period.