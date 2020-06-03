Market Analysts see Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.33%. Over the last 12 months, AMBA stock rose by 61.51%. The one-year Ambarella Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.53. The average equity rating for AMBA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 33.68 million shares outstanding and 32.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 545.56K shares, AMBA stock reached a trading volume of 1775947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $61.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 54.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.00.

AMBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.32, while it was recorded at 57.71 for the last single week of trading, and 55.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambarella Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.58.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$58,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

AMBA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambarella Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 12.80%.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,501 million, or 79.50% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,069,568, which is approximately -9.119% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,989,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.73 million in AMBA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $86.48 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 37.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,568,250 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 3,322,469 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,082,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,973,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,323,992 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 651,942 shares during the same period.