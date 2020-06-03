Longbow lifts Navistar International Corporation [NAV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE: NAV] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $23.86 price per share at the time. Navistar International Corporation represents 99.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.40 billion with the latest information. NAV stock price has been found in the range of $23.68 to $24.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 957.54K shares, NAV reached a trading volume of 1084302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navistar International Corporation [NAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAV shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Navistar International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Navistar International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navistar International Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NAV stock

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, NAV shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.49, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navistar International Corporation [NAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. Navistar International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NAV is now 50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.43. Additionally, NAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 354.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navistar International Corporation [NAV] managed to generate an average of $16,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Navistar International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navistar International Corporation posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navistar International Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navistar International Corporation [NAV]

There are presently around $1,883 million, or 78.10% of NAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAV stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 16,729,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.73 million in NAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $118.17 million in NAV stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navistar International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV] by around 11,172,165 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 11,984,766 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 54,056,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,213,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAV stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,023,174 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,346 shares during the same period.