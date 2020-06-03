Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Stock trading around $2.84 per share: What’s Next?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] price surged by 10.94 percent to reach at $0.28. A sum of 1074023 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 306.93K shares. Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.02 and dropped to a low of $2.52 until finishing in the latest session at $2.84.

Guru’s Opinion on Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 239.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

LPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.71. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 32.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 294.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leap Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -791.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -824.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -886.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,265,385 per employee.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

LPTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 51.20% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,726,496, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,099,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 million in LPTX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.5 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 8,677,034 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 779,942 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,774,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,231,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,908,243 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 764,823 shares during the same period.