HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] Stock trading around $109.02 per share: What’s Next?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] gained 0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $109.02 price per share at the time. HCA Healthcare Inc. represents 338.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.80 billion with the latest information. HCA stock price has been found in the range of $107.83 to $109.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 1185797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $143.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $147 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HCA stock

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.38, while it was recorded at 109.64 for the last single week of trading, and 124.73 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $12,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 7.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

There are presently around $25,694 million, or 71.40% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,726,832, which is approximately 12.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,410,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly 0.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 23,877,039 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 27,435,868 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 184,782,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,095,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,364,059 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,383 shares during the same period.