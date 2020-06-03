Goldman slashes price target on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – find out why.

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.60%. The one-year DraftKings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -79.43. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.32 billion, with 50.00 million shares outstanding and 661.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 27703115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $24 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $35, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.60. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 105.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.06% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.93 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.25, while it was recorded at 39.41 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DraftKings Inc. Fundamentals:

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,340 million, or 10.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 3,960,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,314,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.15 million in DKNG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $78.87 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 26,665,953 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 24,807,586 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 20,802,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,671,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,470,968 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 21,034,718 shares during the same period.