Goldman Downgrade Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.64 during the day while it closed the day at $49.15. Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 10.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has inclined by 17.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.36% and lost -4.36% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $33.39 billion, with 736.00 million shares outstanding and 247.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 2944276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $50.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 22.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 47.86 for the last single week of trading, and 47.45 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.13%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,936 million, or 81.80% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,157,819, which is approximately 58.073% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 15,128,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.9 million in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $738.31 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 57,674,069 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 21,844,699 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 121,730,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,249,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,543,483 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 6,881,961 shares during the same period.