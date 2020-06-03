For The Western Union Company [WU], Wells Fargo sees a drop to $19. What next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.30%. Over the last 12 months, WU stock rose by 18.88%. The one-year The Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.41. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.64 billion, with 414.30 million shares outstanding and 408.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 24335985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.30. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.32, while it was recorded at 20.89 for the last single week of trading, and 23.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 7.79%.

The Western Union Company [WU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,023 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 58,010,452, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,994,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in WU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $493.02 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -5.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 33,451,762 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 69,562,941 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 332,681,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,696,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,587,647 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,209,505 shares during the same period.