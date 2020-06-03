For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $23. What next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.55. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5765323 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $6.97 billion, with 387.70 million shares outstanding and 386.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 5765323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. On January 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 22 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.22 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 0.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $6,896 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,940,656, which is approximately -5.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,396,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $793.08 million in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $668.39 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 3.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 37,183,627 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 37,271,784 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 320,303,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,759,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,578,790 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 12,540,046 shares during the same period.