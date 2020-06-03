For OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF], RBC Capital Mkts sees a rise to $35. What next?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] closed the trading session at $25.67 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.0577, while the highest price level was $26.30. The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.64 percent and weekly performance of 9.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, OMF reached to a volume of 1529724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $35.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $35 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37.50 to $41, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on OMF stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89.

OMF stock trade performance evaluation

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.14. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 24.83 for the last single week of trading, and 34.81 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.57. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 377.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $88,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 11.77%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,827 million, or 94.60% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 43,581,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,170,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.38 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.15 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 6.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 8,425,817 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 11,346,694 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 94,755,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,528,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,436 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,158 shares during the same period.