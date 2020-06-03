For F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], Stephens sees a rise to $14.50. What next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] loss -0.26% or -0.02 points to close at $7.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1906349 shares. It opened the trading session at $7.67, the shares rose to $7.75 and dropped to $7.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNB points out that the company has recorded -39.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 1906349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2018, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.46. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.82.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now -13.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.93. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $91,641 per employee.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $1,797 million, or 75.20% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,668,974, which is approximately -1.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,840,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.17 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $127.28 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 23.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 13,442,286 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 17,864,464 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 206,053,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,360,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,626,293 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,964,187 shares during the same period.