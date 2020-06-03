For Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW], Susquehanna sees a rise to $39. What next?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AAWW] traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 11.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.44. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1060820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at 6.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.18%.

The market cap for AAWW stock reached $1.18 billion, with 25.97 million shares outstanding and 25.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 821.38K shares, AAWW reached a trading volume of 1060820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAWW shares is $48.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAWW stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AAWW stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AAWW shares from 50 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAWW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AAWW stock performed recently?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.36. With this latest performance, AAWW shares gained by 42.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.70 for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.03, while it was recorded at 40.67 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.69. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Return on Total Capital for AAWW is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.68. Additionally, AAWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] managed to generate an average of -$81,715 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]

There are presently around $1,036 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,686,377, which is approximately -3.481% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,759,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.5 million in AAWW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $88.79 million in AAWW stock with ownership of nearly 0.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW] by around 3,748,573 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,208,155 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,453,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,410,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAWW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,863 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,415 shares during the same period.