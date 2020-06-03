For ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], Jefferies sees a rise to $8. What next?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.90 at the close of the session, down -5.23%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is now -27.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.13 and lowest of $2.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.48, which means current price is +100.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 4340010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Earnings analysis for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $159 million, or 62.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 43.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,300,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.22 million in ADMA stocks shares; and AISLING CAPITAL LLC, currently with $11.04 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 19,466,552 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,011,141 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,618,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,096,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,385,590 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,312,713 shares during the same period.