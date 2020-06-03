Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $86.55 during the day while it closed the day at $86.23. Exact Sciences Corporation stock has also gained 6.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXAS stock has inclined by 20.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.44% and lost -6.76% year-on date.

The market cap for EXAS stock reached $12.78 billion, with 148.15 million shares outstanding and 147.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 1389325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $100.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

EXAS stock trade performance evaluation

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.73, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 86.94 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,412 million, or 90.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,782,586, which is approximately 16.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,768,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $659.93 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly -0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 18,262,136 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 16,776,949 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 98,632,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,671,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,640 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,786,778 shares during the same period.