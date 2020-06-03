Evercore ISI Upgrade Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE: ELS] traded at a low on 06/02/20, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1086465 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for ELS stock reached $11.44 billion, with 181.73 million shares outstanding and 173.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ELS reached a trading volume of 1086465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELS shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ELS stock. On January 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ELS shares from 95 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.14.

How has ELS stock performed recently?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, ELS shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.18, while it was recorded at 62.66 for the last single week of trading, and 66.76 for the last 200 days.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.89.

Return on Total Capital for ELS is now 6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.00. Additionally, ELS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Earnings analysis for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]

There are presently around $10,612 million, or 95.40% of ELS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,054,340, which is approximately 0.973% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,650,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $923.0 million in ELS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $824.29 million in ELS stock with ownership of nearly -19.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE:ELS] by around 12,217,634 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 11,682,339 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 144,537,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,437,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,346,367 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,726 shares during the same period.