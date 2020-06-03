Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] Revenue clocked in at $2.76 billion, down -31.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: EEFT] gained 10.62% or 10.43 points to close at $108.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1687050 shares. It opened the trading session at $97.82, the shares rose to $109.36 and dropped to $97.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EEFT points out that the company has recorded -30.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 847.34K shares, EEFT reached to a volume of 1687050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EEFT shares is $122.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EEFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock. On February 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EEFT shares from 135 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronet Worldwide Inc. is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EEFT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for EEFT stock

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.27. With this latest performance, EEFT shares gained by 19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.50, while it was recorded at 99.66 for the last single week of trading, and 131.35 for the last 200 days.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.28 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.61.

Return on Total Capital for EEFT is now 19.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.22. Additionally, EEFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] managed to generate an average of $45,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]

There are presently around $4,915 million, or 97.90% of EEFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EEFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,126,195, which is approximately 1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 3,231,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.36 million in EEFT stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $248.5 million in EEFT stock with ownership of nearly 40.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronet Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Euronet Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:EEFT] by around 7,229,080 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 7,813,528 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,998,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,041,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EEFT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,054 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,894 shares during the same period.