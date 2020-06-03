Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, down -17.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE: EV] gained 3.14% or 1.17 points to close at $38.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1016970 shares. It opened the trading session at $38.04, the shares rose to $38.78 and dropped to $37.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EV points out that the company has recorded -18.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, EV reached to a volume of 1016970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EV shares is $34.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Eaton Vance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eaton Vance Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Vance Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.54.

Trading performance analysis for EV stock

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, EV shares gained by 12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 37.75 for the last single week of trading, and 42.15 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.24 and a Gross Margin at +79.82. Eaton Vance Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.43.

Return on Total Capital for EV is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.63. Additionally, EV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Vance Corp. [EV] managed to generate an average of $213,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.

Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eaton Vance Corp. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Vance Corp. go to 0.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eaton Vance Corp. [EV]

There are presently around $2,901 million, or 70.30% of EV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,189,346, which is approximately -2.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,772,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.26 million in EV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $359.18 million in EV stock with ownership of nearly -2.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Vance Corp. [NYSE:EV] by around 2,914,685 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 4,406,417 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 70,548,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,869,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EV stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,861 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 957,465 shares during the same period.