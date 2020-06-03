Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is 45.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] traded at a low on 06/02/20, posting a -4.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.77. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3316146 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dynatrace Inc. stands at 7.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.30%.

The market cap for DT stock reached $10.13 billion, with 278.58 million shares outstanding and 129.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3316146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $31.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 35.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.20, while it was recorded at 37.51 for the last single week of trading, and 25.83 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 46.75%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $9,930 million, or 91.80% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 146,160,127, which is approximately -12.704% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,480,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.82 million in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $374.8 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 61.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 37,996,021 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 34,208,006 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 184,661,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,865,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,991,293 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,585,386 shares during the same period.

