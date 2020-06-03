CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] Is Currently 1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] jumped around 1.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $75.42 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. CyrusOne Inc. stock is now 15.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CONE Stock saw the intraday high of $75.755 and lowest of $73.697 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.73, which means current price is +72.51% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CONE reached a trading volume of 1434437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $72.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CONE shares from 76 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has CONE stock performed recently?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.50, while it was recorded at 73.94 for the last single week of trading, and 67.27 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.91. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $90,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings analysis for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyrusOne Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONE.

Insider trade positions for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

There are presently around $8,284 million, or 99.10% of CONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,080,856, which is approximately 1.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,741,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CONE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $353.07 million in CONE stock with ownership of nearly -38.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 15,236,253 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 17,830,805 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 78,573,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,640,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,330,990 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,846,152 shares during the same period.