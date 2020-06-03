Citigroup lifts WestRock Company [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.36 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. WestRock Company stock is now -33.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRK Stock saw the intraday high of $29.09 and lowest of $28.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.39, which means current price is +31.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2362290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WestRock Company [WRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $41.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WRK stock performed recently?

WestRock Company [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.09, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 35.17 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.23. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for WestRock Company [WRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Company posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to -6.44%.

Insider trade positions for WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $6,096 million, or 83.90% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,294,547, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,860,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.5 million in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $338.04 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -2.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 25,416,048 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 27,190,987 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 160,691,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,298,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,370,997 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,384,857 shares during the same period.