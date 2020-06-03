Citigroup Initiated Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NBIX] closed the trading session at $123.37 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.66, while the highest price level was $124.74. The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.77 percent and weekly performance of 3.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 880.65K shares, NBIX reached to a volume of 1094756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIX shares is $118.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is set at 5.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

NBIX stock trade performance evaluation

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, NBIX shares gained by 29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.96, while it was recorded at 122.17 for the last single week of trading, and 101.60 for the last 200 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.75 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for NBIX is now 22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.11. Additionally, NBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] managed to generate an average of $52,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 390.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIX.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,282 million, or 99.05% of NBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,503,688, which is approximately 2.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,629,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $941.44 million in NBIX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $898.77 million in NBIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NBIX] by around 7,187,327 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 5,391,887 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 78,845,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,424,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBIX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,207 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 753,406 shares during the same period.