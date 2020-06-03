Ciena Corporation [CIEN] moved down -0.59: Why It’s Important

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.67 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. Ciena Corporation stock is now 30.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIEN Stock saw the intraday high of $56.8799 and lowest of $55.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.76, which means current price is +82.05% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2899466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $49.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CIEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.53, while it was recorded at 55.46 for the last single week of trading, and 41.41 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.49 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 13.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.77. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ciena Corporation [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $39,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ciena Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 20.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $7,773 million, or 95.40% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,819,764, which is approximately 1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,700,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.25 million in CIEN stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $239.53 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 16,842,211 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 21,856,016 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 100,102,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,800,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,834,396 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,173,220 shares during the same period.