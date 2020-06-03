Celanese Corporation [CE] fell -24.76% so far this year. What now?

Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 3.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1010568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celanese Corporation stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for CE stock reached $11.25 billion, with 119.25 million shares outstanding and 117.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CE reached a trading volume of 1010568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celanese Corporation [CE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CE shares is $92.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Celanese Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Celanese Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CE stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CE shares from 126 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celanese Corporation is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CE stock performed recently?

Celanese Corporation [CE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CE shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Celanese Corporation [CE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.10, while it was recorded at 91.66 for the last single week of trading, and 105.58 for the last 200 days.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celanese Corporation [CE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.09. Celanese Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for CE is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.14. Additionally, CE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celanese Corporation [CE] managed to generate an average of $111,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Celanese Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Celanese Corporation [CE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celanese Corporation posted 2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celanese Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Celanese Corporation [CE]

There are presently around $10,092 million, or 99.00% of CE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,861,103, which is approximately 2.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 10,095,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.92 million in CE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $864.44 million in CE stock with ownership of nearly 14.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celanese Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE] by around 7,097,700 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 9,816,673 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 96,048,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,963,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 424,854 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,109 shares during the same period.