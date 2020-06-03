Cantor Fitzgerald Resumed Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] closed the trading session at $4.66 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.66, while the highest price level was $5.0899. The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.47 percent and weekly performance of -19.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 773.39K shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 1646772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 233.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.52. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. go to 73.50%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $306 million, or 59.30% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 12,496,222, which is approximately -9.011% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 11,886,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.15 million in EVFM stocks shares; and LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, currently with $46.24 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 8,529,051 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,434,066 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 48,432,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,395,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 896,600 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 490,997 shares during the same period.