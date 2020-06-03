Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Market

BofA/Merrill lifts The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Industry

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved down -4.73: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Tech Data Corporation [TECD] reaches 4.95B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Tech Data Corporation surged by $2.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $140.0917 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

HSBC Securities slashes price target on Honeywell International Inc. [HON] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Honeywell International Inc. gained 2.52% or 3.65 points to close at $148.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4235544 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] moved up 8.32: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
WESCO International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] gained 3.30% on the last trading session, reaching $31.43 price per share at the time. The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.30 billion with the latest information. KHC stock price has been found in the range of $30.42 to $31.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7202842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $30.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $38, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 44.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.22, while it was recorded at 30.75 for the last single week of trading, and 28.62 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $52,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -4.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $21,490 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,048,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 41,720,191 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 39,965,807 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 624,628,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,314,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,426,108 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 10,327,242 shares during the same period.

Previous articleExpeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Revenue clocked in at $8.06 billion, down -1.10% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleGoldman slashes price target on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – find out why.

More articles

Market

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] Is Currently 1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NextGen Healthcare Inc. traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.48. The...
Read more
Market

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Stock trading around $37.74 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Comerica Incorporated jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.74 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. Comerica Incorporated...
Read more
Market

Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Globalstar Inc. traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.33. The results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] Revenue clocked in at $160.30 million, down -19.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
the Rubicon Project Inc. surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.82 during the day...
Read more
Market

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] Is Currently 1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NextGen Healthcare Inc. traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.48. The...
Read more
Industry

NOW Inc. [DNOW] moved up 4.44: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
NOW Inc. price surged by 4.44 percent to reach at $0.33. A sum of 1002123 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

why GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.40

Edison Baldwin - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. gained 0.40% or 0.03 points to close at $7.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1391244 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPYU] Stock trading around $10.57 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. closed the trading session at $10.57 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] Revenue clocked in at $160.30 million, down -19.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
the Rubicon Project Inc. surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.82 during the day...
Read more
Market

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] Is Currently 1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NextGen Healthcare Inc. traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.48. The...
Read more

Popular Category