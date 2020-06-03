B. Riley FBR lifts Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] traded at a high on 06/02/20, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $96.84. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3487654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microchip Technology Incorporated stands at 3.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for MCHP stock reached $23.61 billion, with 240.10 million shares outstanding and 240.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 3487654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $102.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $105, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MCHP stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 90 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 18.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.75, while it was recorded at 96.16 for the last single week of trading, and 92.01 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.76. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $24,361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,388,879, which is approximately 2.541% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 28,351,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 3.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 19,156,323 shares. Additionally, 491 investors decreased positions by around 23,864,786 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 211,423,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,444,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,953,821 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,103,894 shares during the same period.