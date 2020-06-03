Avangrid Inc. [AGR] Is Currently 1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Avangrid Inc. [NYSE: AGR] price surged by 1.89 percent to reach at $0.85. A sum of 1103205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 878.28K shares. Avangrid Inc. shares reached a high of $46.11 and dropped to a low of $45.16 until finishing in the latest session at $45.77.

The one-year AGR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.22. The average equity rating for AGR stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avangrid Inc. [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, AGR shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Avangrid Inc. [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.74, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 48.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avangrid Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avangrid Inc. [AGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.06 and a Gross Margin at +24.55. Avangrid Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.24.

Return on Total Capital for AGR is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.46. Additionally, AGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avangrid Inc. [AGR] managed to generate an average of $106,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Avangrid Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avangrid Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc. go to 6.30%.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,099 million, or 16.30% of AGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 9,295,247, which is approximately 15.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,234,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.04 million in AGR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $154.67 million in AGR stock with ownership of nearly -3.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

126 institutional holders increased their position in Avangrid Inc. [NYSE:AGR] by around 6,110,722 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 5,900,273 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 34,725,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,736,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,140 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,601,697 shares during the same period.