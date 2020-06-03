Argus Upgrade Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $185.15 price per share at the time. Parker-Hannifin Corporation represents 128.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.75 billion with the latest information. PH stock price has been found in the range of $182.86 to $185.605.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, PH reached a trading volume of 1368845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $173.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PH shares from 130 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 7.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PH stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 20.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.28, while it was recorded at 182.12 for the last single week of trading, and 177.09 for the last 200 days.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.22. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $27,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 3.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]

There are presently around $18,951 million, or 82.50% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,877,208, which is approximately 2.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,627,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in PH stocks shares; and LONGVIEW PARTNERS (GUERNSEY) LTD, currently with $1.22 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly 0.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 10,083,113 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 11,194,339 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 82,302,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,580,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,358 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,405 shares during the same period.