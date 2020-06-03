Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] loss -3.24% or -0.07 points to close at $2.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1049055 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.13, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $2.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABUS points out that the company has recorded 25.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ABUS reached to a volume of 1049055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.10.

Trading performance analysis for ABUS stock

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 95.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.51, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

There are presently around $61 million, or 38.70% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,869,281, which is approximately 21.221% of the company’s market cap and around 30.16% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,331,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 million in ABUS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $5.35 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 4406.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 13,450,480 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 9,284,206 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,694,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,429,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,046,028 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,273,523 shares during the same period.