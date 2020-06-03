American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] Stock trading around $61.61 per share: What’s Next?

American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AFG] closed the trading session at $61.61 on 06/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.44, while the highest price level was $61.89. The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.81 percent and weekly performance of -3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.64K shares, AFG reached to a volume of 1431020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFG shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2019, representing the official price target for American Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Financial Group Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.86.

AFG stock trade performance evaluation

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, AFG shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.61, while it was recorded at 62.57 for the last single week of trading, and 94.13 for the last 200 days.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.17. American Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for AFG is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.37. Additionally, AFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] managed to generate an average of $131,912 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Financial Group Inc. [AFG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Financial Group Inc. posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Financial Group Inc. go to 6.50%.

American Financial Group Inc. [AFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,604 million, or 68.50% of AFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,793,185, which is approximately -2.966% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,826,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.12 million in AFG stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $208.8 million in AFG stock with ownership of nearly 8.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in American Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AFG] by around 4,327,178 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 4,091,392 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 51,336,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,755,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,474 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 675,808 shares during the same period.