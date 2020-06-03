Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] Is Currently 2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: AMBC] jumped around 0.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.99 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock is now -35.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMBC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.36 and lowest of $13.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.90, which means current price is +60.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 539.36K shares, AMBC reached a trading volume of 1182140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]?

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on AMBC stock. On August 11, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for AMBC shares from 25 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambac Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has AMBC stock performed recently?

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, AMBC shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.44.

Return on Total Capital for AMBC is now 0.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.35. Additionally, AMBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC] managed to generate an average of -$2,076,923 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambac Financial Group Inc. posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambac Financial Group Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ambac Financial Group Inc. [AMBC]

There are presently around $509 million, or 80.10% of AMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,389,506, which is approximately -0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,518,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.68 million in AMBC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.71 million in AMBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Ambac Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:AMBC] by around 3,424,328 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,696,548 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,202,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,323,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,987 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 438,777 shares during the same period.